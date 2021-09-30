Gatewood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.