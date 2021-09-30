Gatewood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0