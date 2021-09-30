4-Day Weather Forecast For Briggsdale
BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
