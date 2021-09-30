4-Day Weather Forecast For Briggsdale

BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



