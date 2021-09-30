Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SAVOONGA, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Savoonga Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savoonga:

Thursday, September 30 Areas of fog then isolated rain and snow showers during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight High 37 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 50 mph



Friday, October 1 Scattered snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 34 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 45 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of snow showers overnight High 34 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Snow Showers High 40 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.