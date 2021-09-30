CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savoonga Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Savoonga Voice
Savoonga Voice
 5 days ago

(SAVOONGA, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Savoonga Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savoonga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cCmJoKI00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Areas of fog then isolated rain and snow showers during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight

    • High 37 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 50 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Scattered snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight

    • High 34 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of snow showers overnight

    • High 34 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Snow Showers

    • High 40 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savoonga, AK
ABOUT

With Savoonga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

