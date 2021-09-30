Unalakleet Daily Weather Forecast
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 21 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 29 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 29 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
