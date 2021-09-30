Unalakleet Daily Weather Forecast

UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 32 °F, low 21 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 29 °F, low 23 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 29 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 32 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



