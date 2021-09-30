La Barge Weather Forecast

LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.