Weather Forecast For Matador

MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.