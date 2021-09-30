Weather Forecast For Matador
MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
