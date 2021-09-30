Kelliher Daily Weather Forecast

KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 mph



