Fernwood Weather Forecast
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
