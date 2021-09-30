CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent, OR

Sun forecast for Crescent — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 5 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR) A sunny Thursday is here for Crescent, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cCmJay800

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lindsay (CA) Weather Channel

Lindsay Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lindsay: Tuesday, October 5: Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Mostly Cloudy; Thursday, October 7: Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Friday,
LINDSAY, CA
Beachwood (NJ) Weather Channel

Beachwood Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beachwood: Tuesday, October 5: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while patchy drizzle then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday,
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Crescent Digest

Crescent Digest

Crescent, OR
5
Followers
249
Post
907
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy