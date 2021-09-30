Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOONAH, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hoonah Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoonah:

Thursday, September 30 Widespread rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Rain Showers High 51 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 15 to 30 mph



Saturday, October 2 Rain Showers High 48 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 49 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.