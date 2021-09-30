Jump on Nenana’s rainy forecast today
(NENANA, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nenana Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nenana:
Thursday, September 30
Snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy freezing fog overnight
- High 34 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Light Snow Likely
- High 35 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Light Snow Likely
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
