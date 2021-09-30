Monticello Weather Forecast

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Rain Showers High 52 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 51 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



