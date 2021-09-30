Manila Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.