CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jordan, MT

Jordan is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 5 days ago

(JORDAN, MT) A sunny Thursday is here for Jordan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jordan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cCmJQ5k00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MILPITAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milpitas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MILPITAS, CA
Jordan Digest

Jordan Digest

Jordan, MT
1
Followers
146
Post
89
Views
ABOUT

With Jordan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy