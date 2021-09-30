Weather Forecast For San Simon
SAN SIMON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
