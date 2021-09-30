Farson Weather Forecast

FARSON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 25 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.