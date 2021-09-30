3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Miles
(MILES, IA) A sunny Thursday is here for Miles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles:
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0