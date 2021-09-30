CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Jump on Red Feather Lakes’s cloudy forecast today

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 5 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Feather Lakes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cCmJFcz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

