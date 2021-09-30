Elk City Weather Forecast

ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of rain then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



