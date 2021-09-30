4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson
SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0