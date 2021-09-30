4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



