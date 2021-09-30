Daily Weather Forecast For Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
