Taholah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TAHOLAH, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0