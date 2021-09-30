Daily Weather Forecast For Owyhee

OWYHEE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.