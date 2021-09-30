Weather Forecast For Condon

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



