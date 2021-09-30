Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(SELBY, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selby:

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.