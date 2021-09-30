CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selby, SD

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Selby Post
Selby Post
 5 days ago

(SELBY, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0cCmIp0000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selby, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws
Lindsay (CA) Weather Channel

Lindsay Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lindsay: Tuesday, October 5: Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Mostly Cloudy; Thursday, October 7: Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Friday,
LINDSAY, CA
Selby Post

Selby Post

Selby, SD
9
Followers
198
Post
362
Views
ABOUT

With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy