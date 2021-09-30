Daily Weather Forecast For Cameron
CAMERON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
