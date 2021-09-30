Cloudy forecast for Faith — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FAITH, SD.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Faith, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Faith:

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.