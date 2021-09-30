CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith, SD

Cloudy forecast for Faith — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 5 days ago

(FAITH, SD.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Faith, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Faith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cCmIliK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Faith, SD
With Faith Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

