Pomerene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



