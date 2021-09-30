CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dodd City

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 5 days ago

DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cCmIgIh00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodd City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
17
Followers
291
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy