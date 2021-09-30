Daily Weather Forecast For Tok
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 39 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Light Snow Likely
- High 30 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
