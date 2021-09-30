CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cambridge

Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 5 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0cCmIZ4U00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
16
Followers
239
Post
681
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy