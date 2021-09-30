CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

A rainy Thursday in Laurel — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Laurel Updates
 5 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Laurel Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurel:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cCmIObj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Laurel Updates

