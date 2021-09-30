James Spann: Showers for west Alabama today; another warm afternoon
James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large area of rain across west Alabama early this morning, covering counties like Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo just before sunrise. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid-80s; showers will remain possible over the western half of the state through the afternoon.rss.alabamanewscenter.com
Comments / 0