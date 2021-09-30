James Spann: Showers for west Alabama today; another warm afternoon

“Live the life you think you can. You may say something, you may even hope for something, but what you actually think that you can do, you can actually do. I had this book that my mom gave me when I was in college. It was called “The Magic of Thinking Big.” It asked to give yourself a reason why you can, then a reason why you can’t. Automatically, your mind shifts in whatever direction that you point it in. That is really based on a fundamental belief about something: Do you actually believe it? We lived in abject poverty. I’m one of eight. At times, we were homeless. It seemed like it was prevalent in everything that we did, everything that we were. Overcoming poverty was a life goal. Helping other people find a way out is like putting a ladder in the hole. Most people get out and they are off to the races. The beauty of life to me is when someone is pursuing something that they love. I love it. Every single day.” – Maurice Scott of Huntsville.

