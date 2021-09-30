CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

James Spann: Showers for west Alabama today; another warm afternoon

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large area of rain across west Alabama early this morning, covering counties like Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo just before sunrise. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid-80s; showers will remain possible over the western half of the state through the afternoon.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are most active this afternoon south of I-59 (south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of Montgomery, Wilcox, Lee and Russell counties, where amounts have likely exceeded 2 inches. There is some sun over the northern quarter of Alabama, where temperatures have reached the low 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham

“Life has taught me to prioritize myself and well-being at all costs. When I was married, I was so caught up in being an us that I really forgot about being me. Going through that process helped me realize just how much I wasn’t paying attention to myself and prioritizing my own needs and thoughts. I’ve been divorced for three years, and life is free. It’s a lot of work too, just learning how to take care of yourself. It’s important to me. It makes me more confident. One thing I like to do now is get my nails done at least once a month, but typically every two weeks, simply because when I get my nails done, I feel like I’ve got my life together. It doesn’t matter if anyone else feels that way. This is what I like, so it’s what I do.” – Jasmine Shaw of Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

UAB football opens Protective Stadium

Glenn Davis arrived at Protective Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the 6 p.m. kickoff of Liberty and UAB. He was among hundreds of Blazer faithful who were drenched by a heavy shower about 75 minutes before kickoff. But the rain did little – if anything – to dampen the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Warm weather continues for Alabama, with just a few spotty showers

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is 15-25% west of I-65. We don’t expect much change Thursday — partly sunny, a few spotty showers over west Alabama and a high in the mid 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Talladega, AL
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Alabama NewsCenter

Football preview: High-scoring Ole Miss visits No. 1 Alabama; Auburn starts SEC play at LSU; UAB opens new home vs. Liberty

Lane Kiffin’s stay in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s offensive coordinator was educational as the Crimson Tide offense transformed to the high-octane operation it is today. “He did a really good job of that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his weekly press conference. “He’s a very bright, really good play-caller. I learned a lot of offensive football from him.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Pier Grits at Bay Breeze one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

At the Bay Breeze Guest House bed and breakfast in Fairhope, the initial impression is that the emphasis is on the “bed” side of the equation. The antique-laden suites and the immaculately kept grounds are what strike people first. Add the beautiful view of Mobile Bay, a spectacular sunset and the long pier, and the environment invites relaxation.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cool early autumn night ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon as a very dry air mass is now parked across the Deep South. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s; tonight will be clear and cool, with lows between 44 and 54 degrees. For most places it will be a few degrees cooler than what we experienced this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Tydaiza Gamble of Atmore

“My brother and sister have cerebral palsy, and we used to take them to the physical therapist all the time. I really enjoyed how they interacted with them. It made me want to make physical therapy into my career because it can be really hard for some kids who have cerebral palsy, but with help from physical therapists, they can learn to walk or move. My brother and sister were lucky enough to learn to walk eventually. Without the physical therapy, they wouldn’t have.” – Tydaiza Gamble of Atmore.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#It Will Rain#Vimeo
Alabama NewsCenter

Football preview: Alabama looks for 60 minutes vs. Southern Miss, Auburn welcomes Ga. State, UAB treks to Tulane

Nick Saban said his Alabama Crimson Tide became an ordinary team after taking a big lead in its victory over No. 11 Florida last Saturday. “I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned from this situation, especially playing on the road against a good team,” the coach said. “You can’t let up in a game. You’ve got to be able to sustain our intensity for 60 minutes in the game so we can play Alabama football.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: LaQuan Jackson of Hoover

What is one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Keep pedaling. Birmingham has a lot of hills. You cannot ride a bike and not expect to go up hills. I remember the first time we were going up major hills, like Dynamite Hill, one of the hardest hills in Birmingham to ride up. At first, it seems like it’s so unbearable and you’ll tell yourself, ‘I can’t.’ But as you begin to keep pedaling, your legs get stronger, your body gets stronger, most of all, your mind gets stronger. I attack every problem like I attack a hill. As long as you keep pedaling, you’re going to get to the top. Sometimes you have to get off the bike and you have to walk it. Sometimes, you’re gonna pick your bike up and you’re going to carry it. Sometimes you pace up it, but you’re still moving. The only time you fail is when you turn that bike around and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and ride back downhill.” – LaQuan Jackson of Hoover.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maurice Scott of Huntsville

“Live the life you think you can. You may say something, you may even hope for something, but what you actually think that you can do, you can actually do. I had this book that my mom gave me when I was in college. It was called “The Magic of Thinking Big.” It asked to give yourself a reason why you can, then a reason why you can’t. Automatically, your mind shifts in whatever direction that you point it in. That is really based on a fundamental belief about something:  Do you actually believe it? We lived in abject poverty. I’m one of eight. At times, we were homeless. It seemed like it was prevalent in everything that we did, everything that we were. Overcoming poverty was a life goal. Helping other people find a way out is like putting a ladder in the hole. Most people get out and they are off to the races. The beauty of life to me is when someone is pursuing something that they love. I love it. Every single day.” – Maurice Scott of Huntsville.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama steps into autumn with Fiesta, Opera Shots and Homestead Hollow

Plan your weekend around festive outdoor events. Journey through more than 20 represented cultures from Hispanic countries with music, dancing, performing arts, cultural education and children’s activities. This year’s theme is “!Celebrando a Pura Vida! | A Celebration of Life!” World-renowned Hispanic entertainers and artists include Los Rojos and La Sonora Dinamita. Hispanic and Latin cuisine food vendors will be on-site. The event will promote health-related resources and information at the family village, cultural village, community village and health and wellness village. Guests will have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, a test and other health services at the Jefferson County Department of Health vaccination site. Fiesta is at Linn Park Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Patrons will be encouraged to show proof of vaccination, but not required. Anyone who shows a vaccine card will be entered into drawings throughout the day to celebrate the Fiesta pro-vaccination message for the Hispanic community. Paper masks will be provided and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park. Visit fiestabham.com for more details.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Occasional showers likely in Alabama through the weekend

RADAR CHECK: Showers and a few thunderstorms are relatively widespread over the western half of the state this afternoon, but scattered showers are increasing over the eastern counties as well at mid-afternoon. Showers are moving northward, and some are producing heavy rain. Away from the rain the sky is generally cloudy with temperatures mostly between 78 and 82 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cloudy, unsettled weather continues for Alabama through the weekend

RADAR CHECK: We have large areas of mostly light rain across Alabama this afternoon, moving northward. We also note a few thunderstorms near the Gulf Coast, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect; the watch includes Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties. Otherwise, the sky is generally cloudy with temperatures between 77 and 81 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on Sept. 16 is 86. Clouds will stay in place tonight with some light rain at times.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy