Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



