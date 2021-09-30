Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
