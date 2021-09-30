CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rangeley, ME

Thursday rain in Rangeley: Ideas to make the most of it

Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 5 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Thursday is set to be rainy in Rangeley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rangeley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cCmIHQe00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rangeley, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley, ME
11
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy