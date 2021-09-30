Thursday rain in Rangeley: Ideas to make the most of it

(RANGELEY, ME) Thursday is set to be rainy in Rangeley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rangeley:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 49 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.