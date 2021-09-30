CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on Washington’s rainy forecast today

 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Thursday is set to be rainy in Washington, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cCmIEmT00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

