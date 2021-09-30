CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springer, NM

Springer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 5 days ago

SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cCmIDtk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

