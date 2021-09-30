Springer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0