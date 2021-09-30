Presque Isle Daily Weather Forecast
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0