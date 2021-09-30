Presque Isle Daily Weather Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



