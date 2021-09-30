CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, MI

Presque Isle Daily Weather Forecast

Presque Isle News Beat
Presque Isle News Beat
 5 days ago

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cCmI6nu00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Presque Isle, MI
Presque Isle News Beat

Presque Isle News Beat

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

