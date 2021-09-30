New Glastonbury Girls Soccer Coach is Hardly New to Guardians Program
Glastonbury soccer coach Mark Landers is back in his familiar spot on the sidelines this fall, but for the first time in 21 seasons, he’s heading up the girls' team. Landers won his 300th game as the boys' coach last fall. This year, he handed the reins to assistant coach Chris Vozzolo. While the boys have won five titles in the last eight years, the girls are similarly successful, they've won four titles since 2014. They're undefeated 7-0 so far this season.www.nbcconnecticut.com
