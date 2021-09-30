CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glastonbury, CT

New Glastonbury Girls Soccer Coach is Hardly New to Guardians Program

By Gabrielle Lucivero
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlastonbury soccer coach Mark Landers is back in his familiar spot on the sidelines this fall, but for the first time in 21 seasons, he’s heading up the girls' team. Landers won his 300th game as the boys' coach last fall. This year, he handed the reins to assistant coach Chris Vozzolo. While the boys have won five titles in the last eight years, the girls are similarly successful, they've won four titles since 2014. They're undefeated 7-0 so far this season.

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Glastonbury, CT
Sports
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#New Challenge#Guardians
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy