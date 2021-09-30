Washburn Daily Weather Forecast
WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
