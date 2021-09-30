Boise City Daily Weather Forecast
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
