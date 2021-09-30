Boise City Daily Weather Forecast

BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 61 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



