The Long Beach boys’ volleyball team entered the season with lofty expectations following a highly successful campaign in the spring. The Marines are making good on these expectations in the early going, as they held a 3-1 record through four matches. Second-year coach Nicholas Smith is by no means surprised by the team’s immediate success. “When our kids are playing with positive attitudes and good energy we are very tough to beat,” Smith said.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO