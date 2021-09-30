CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kirklin News Watch
 5 days ago

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cCmHToL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kirklin News Watch

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

