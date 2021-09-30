Daily Weather Forecast For Hoxie
HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
