Pharmaceuticals

As deaths rise, vaccine opponents find a foothold in Bosnia

By ELDAR EMRIC, SABINA NIKSIC Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hospitals across Bosnia are again filling with COVID-19 patients gasping for air, and the country's pandemic death toll is rising. Yet vaccination sites are mostly empty and unused coronavirus vaccines are fast approaching their expiration dates. When the European Union launched its mass vaccination campaign, non-member...

