Osborne Daily Weather Forecast
OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
