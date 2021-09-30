Hill City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
