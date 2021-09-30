Edison Local Board of Education taking bids for new bus garage
BERGHOLZ — Bids are being taken to create a new bus garage near Edison High School and work could get underway by year’s end. During the regular meeting of the Edison Local Board of Education at John Gregg Elementary School, Superintendent Bill Beattie informed officials that bids went out for the project Sept. 13 and a pre-bid session was held a week later. Bids are due Monday and approval should be given next month.www.heraldstaronline.com
