Ness City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0