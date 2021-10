The three new “safe rest village” locations announced last week by Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan aren’t expected to come online until early 2022 – well after winter weather has set in. The sites will collectively provide about 120 pods for a homeless population that numbers in the thousands. And each of the three locations, which will provide hygiene, laundry and kitchen facilities for those sleeping in the pods, will likely draw their share of critics raising concerns about siting the villages in their neighborhoods.

